Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was all praise for the Delhi Capitals’ pace bowling duo – Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada – for their quality performance on Wednesday to restrict SRH to 134 for nine in 20 overs. Admitting that they were 25-30 runs short of where they wanted to be, Williamson hailed the two South African pacers as the best going around. Williamson claimed that had they not lost early wickets, things could have been different.

“We didn’t start well, didn’t register a decent partnership but never got any momentum, some good scores in the back-end, but pretty much 25-30 runs short. We did bowl well, we have defended modest scores in the past, but it wasn’t to be today which was a bit of a shame. It’s been a difficult campaign so far, but we need to enjoy our cricket and don’t put ourselves under pressure – they were excellent, they are both quality internationals, two of the best fast bowlers going around at the moment and they put us under pressure. They got us into hard positions, perhaps if we hadn’t lost early wickets, we could have done differently, but Delhi were outstanding and played some smart cricket,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation.

Nortje bowled at 150 clicks to finish with two for 12. He was ably supported by Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) in a brilliant bowling effort. Nortje was awarded the man of the match for his show with the ball.

“It was good to keep things simple in the end. Was really happy that I managed to take that early wicket (of Warner). I don’t really focus on who I’m getting out, but I’m happy I contributed to the team’s win,” Nortje said while recieving the award.