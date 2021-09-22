Dubai: Young guns of Rajasthan Royals – Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya – could not keep a lid over their emotions as they danced shirtless after Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings in a last-ball thriller to keep their playoffs hopes alive. In a video posted by RR social media handles, the Royals’ players were seen dancing. In the clip posted, Sakariya and Tyagi go shirtless, while Yashashwi Jaiswal joined them with his jersey on.

“Straight from a happy dressing room. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021.”The video was captioned.

In the video, you can also hear Kumar Sangakkara giving a motivational speech. He asks the players to speak with each other – spend time with each other and enjoy. He also asked them to take a day off after the win.

“There is nothing in life that says that someone deserves something or doesn’t. If that was the case, we won’t be here today in this mood. But a win is a win. And you know as well as anyone that we’ll take that,” Sangakkara said.

Meanwhile, it was a night to remember for Tyagi, who was given the responsibility to defend four runs off six balls in the final over. He conceded one run and picked up two wickets to help Rajasthan clinch a thriller versus Punjab.