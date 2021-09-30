Dubai: AB de Villiers is a proven match-winner and it is frustrating to see him not live up to his potential in the ongoing second phase of the IPL in UAE. The ex-South African has got low scores of 0, 11, 14, and 4* in his four outings – which is below par as per his standards. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen reckoned he (ABD) would not be happy to see Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell score his runs.

“He is an established player; he is a senior player. He would not want to see Kohli or Maxwell score the runs he is scoring. He must be thinking ‘I’m not holding my side of the bargain. This is just not the AB de Villiers that he is used to seeing,” Pietersen told Star Sports after RCB registered an easy seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in Dubai.

An almost certain Pietersen also added that even if de Villiers registers three consecutive ducks, he would not be dropped because of the things he has done in the past for the franchise.

“He is a proud player; he is a fabulous player. We have seen that over a number of years. From his point of view, he would like to contribute. He would be hating the fact that he hasn’t been able to contribute. He has contributed so much to the world of cricket and in the IPL. If he gets three ducks in a row, it doesn’t matter. What he has done for the IPL and RCB is incredible. However, he would want to score,” Pietersen added.

De Villiers has scored 5083 runs in 180 matches in the IPL. He is also the only overseas player other than David Warner to have amassed more than 5000 IPL runs.