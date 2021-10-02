Despite PBKS winning the match and climbing over Mumbai Indians in the table, the match is marred by a controversy in the penultimate over which otherwise would have taken a whole different route in the game.

In the penultimate over, KL Rahul pulled a short delivery off Shivam Mavi, which made KKR fielder Rahul Tripathi run from the deep and dived forward to take a brilliant catch, but the third umpire deemed that the catch wasn’t taken properly as it touched the ground first.

Reacting to the incident, former KKR IPL winning captain, Gautam Gambhir and ex England International, Graeme Swann didn’t take it in good note in a Post-Match Star Sports’ Show.

Gambhir said it was a “shocker” as it could have ended someone’s season and this kind of umpiring is not acceptable in a tournament like IPL.

“That was a shocker. This can end someone’s campaign. It was clearly out. He shouldn’t have even seen the replay more than once. Even without the slow-mo, it looked out. Things could have changed. We have seen Punjab panic in the last over. These sort of shockers cannot happen, especially at the level of IPL. It could be very unfair not only to the player but to the entire franchise,” said Gambhir.

Former England off spinner Graeme Swann, too joined with Gambhir terming the incident to be the one of the worst umpiring decisions.

“I have just witnessed one of the worst bits of third umpiring in my life. That is blatantly out. Running in and taken a brilliant catch. That is superb. It’s out in full motion,” said Swann.

“That shouldn’t have been looked into anyway but they have looked at it, there is none of that silly soft signal anymore. The third umpire has somehow not got the cricketing knowledge to know that’s out. He’s looked at it from four or five angles that we saw up close and it never looked not out at any point. And yet he gave him not out. It’s terrible umpiring. That was just a joke.”