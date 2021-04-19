Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul should have put the pedal to the metal after the dismissal of his opening partner Mayank Agarwal against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Agarwal and Rahul added a fine alliance of 122 inside the 13 overs with the former playing the aggressor role whereas the latter took the back seat.

Agarwal raced to 69 runs off just 36 balls but after his dismissal, Rahul should have taken over the mantle. However, the Punjab Kings captain failed to capitalize on his good start and couldn’t change gears. The flamboyant batsman was dismissed after scoring 61 runs from 51 balls at a paltry strike rate of 119.61. Consequently, PBKS could only post 195 runs on the board despite getting off to a great start.

“When Mayank Agarwal got out, KL Rahul was required to accelerate a little, something he did in the first natch. He had missed out on a century, but the acceleration was there. Here also the expectation was that he would hit. He did not do that, and when he looks back, he will regret it a little because the finish was not strong,” said Chopra.

Rahul scored only 25 runs from his first 28 balls. In fact, the stylish batsman scored 36 off his final 23 balls but couldn’t explode before he was dismissed. Chopra feels PBKS should have easily posted 220 runs on the board.

“Gayle was also dismissed after that. You wanted to score 60-70 runs in the last five overs. You didn’t score those many, and because of that, you didn’t reach around 220, where you should have probably reached,” added Aakash Chopra.

Chopra also questioned Punjab Kings’ bowling changes as Riley Meredith was brought into the attack in the 11th over. Punjab Kings will now move to Chennai where they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21st April.