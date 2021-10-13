Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders have come up in support to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dan Christian and Glenn Maxwell on Twitter, as both the Australians were subjected to online hate and abuse after the Virat Kohli-led side lost by 4 wickets to Eoin Morgan’s KKR at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Dan Christian went for consecutive three sixes off Sunil Narine which eventually turned the game in KKR’s favour. The Australian all-rounder conceded 29 runs in 1.4 overs. This led the so called RCB fans lash out on him on social media, not even sparing his pregnant wife. Christian took to Instagram about the matter and in an insta story told the abusers to leave her spouse out of it. Maxwell didn’t take it in good note and also took to social media to address about the online abuse he and his teammate received.

In a video posted by KKR from their twitter handle, wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik addresses how social media trolls and abuse can have an adverse effect on sportspersons and feels social media should be a kinder place for everyone.

Say NO to hate-mongering. Cricketers are subjected to online-abuse way too often. It’s high time we take a strong stand against it. Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets @danchristian54 @Gmaxi_32. We’ve been there too 💜❤️ #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/eCUGroEbyI KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 12, 2021

“That’s where I feel sometimes that social media should be a kinder place. People don’t realize the gravity of what they say, be it memes, be it videos, you know just the use of words. It is a spur of the moment thing for them at that point of time, instinctively what they feel they just put it out there. Not realizing what the person reading it will go through,” Karthik explained.