Opener Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53) hit fluent half-centuries to script Kolkata Knight Riders' comfortable 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>SRH's Rashid Khan (2/24) was yet again at his best, asking tough questions to the KKR batsmen but most of his bowling colleagues proved ineffective on a slow yet decent batting wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Hyderabad lost skipper David Warner (3) and Wriddhiman Saha (7) early and were always playing a catch-up game despite Jonny Bairstow's fighting half-century. They could manage 177 for five in the end. <p></p> <p></p>Warner was dropped on nought by Pat Cummins in the first over bowled by Harbhajan Singh but he could not make good use of the life and became a victim of pacer Prasidh Krishna while Saha was cleaned up by Shakib Al Hasan. <p></p> <p></p>Jonny Bairstow (55) and Manish Pandey (61 not out) formed a partnership at a steady run rate. Australian pacer Cummins broke their 92-run stand when he had Bairstow caught at backward point by Rana. <p></p> <p></p>SRH needed 70 off the last five overs. <p></p> <p></p>Mohammed Nabi (14) was hit on his neck by Krishna but the Afghan responded with a cracking six. He went after a slower one but only to be caught by Eoin Morgan. <p></p> <p></p>The 19-year-old Abdul Samad, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, creamed off two sixes and a four off Cummins in the penultimate over to keep SRH in hunt. Requiring 22 runs from the last over, KKR's Andre Russell held his nerves to deny SRH a win. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, left-handed opener Rana struck the ball hard and clean to provide his side a confident start after they were asked to take first strike. <p></p> <p></p>His strokes on the off-side -- the drives and cuts - were of the highest quality and a treat to the eye. <p></p> <p></p>Neither Bhuvneshwar Kumar nor T Natarajan could stop Rana from hitting boundaries even as Shubman Gill was quiet initially. Sandeep Sharma was hit for three boundaries in a row by him. <p></p> <p></p>Gill opened up his arms to hit a massive straight six off Natarajan to make it even better for KKR. <p></p> <p></p>However, the run-flow was affected when ever-reliable Rashid got the ball in his hands. He also provided the breakthrough when he deceived Gill with a wrong'un to find the stumps. <p></p> <p></p>Rana though kept going strong, completing his half-century with a six off Vijay Shankar after surviving an LBW appeal off Rashid. He got the decision overturned, taking the DRS call. <p></p> <p></p>Rana's six-hitting continued after getting his fifty as he punished Natarajan and Sandeep again. <p></p> <p></p>His colleague at the other end Rahul Tripathi also stroked confidently and fluently. He smashed a massive six off Bhuvneshwar and then followed it up with a cheeky four in the third-man region. <p></p> <p></p>He completed his fifty with another boundary off Bhuvneshwar but was dismissed by Natarajan soon after when he top-edged a ball. <p></p> <p></p>Rashid too sent back dangerous Andre Russell (5) back. <p></p> <p></p>Mohammed Nabi (2/32) got rid of Rana and Eoin Morgan (2) off successive balls in the 18th over.