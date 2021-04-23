Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola received a 'special gift' on Thursday from his friend and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. The legendary football coach is a big admirer of Kohli and his IPL franchise RCB, who are in the middle of top-run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Applauding Bangalore's unbeaten run in the cash-rich T20 league, the 50-year-old Guardiola hailed skipper Kohli and his side`s efforts and feels the time has come for him to also learn more about cricket and its rules. <p></p> <p></p>Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 101 and Kohli's 72 not out helped RCB registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match no. 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday evening. <p></p> <p></p>Considered as one of the greatest managers of all time, Guardiola, after RCB's win over the Rajasthan Royals, posted a photo of himself holding an RCB jersey on Instagram and wrote: "It's time to finally learn cricket`s rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt @pumaindia @pumafootball #PUMAxRCB". <p></p> <p></p>Kohli also responded by tweeting, "Si Senor! And top signing for @pumacricket &amp; @RCBTweets" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's time to finally learn cricket's rules &#x1f3cf;Thanks to my friend <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your <a href="https://twitter.com/ManCity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ManCity</a> shirt&#x1f609;<a href="https://twitter.com/pumaindia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pumaindia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/pumafootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pumafootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PUMAxRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PUMAxRCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/aEsnnCicgU">pic.twitter.com/aEsnnCicgU</a></p> <p></p> PepTeam (@PepTeam) <a href="https://twitter.com/PepTeam/status/1385531218293362693?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Si Se or! &#x1f4aa;&#x1f3fc; And top signing for <a href="https://twitter.com/pumacricket?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pumacricket</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a> &#x270d;&#xfe0f;&#x1f601; <a href="https://t.co/2NFMuqgqHB">https://t.co/2NFMuqgqHB</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1385540506373869568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Last year, during an Instagram live session organised by PUMA, the duo -- brand ambassadors for the global sportswear brand -- was seen engaging in an enthralling conversation about their love for football. <p></p> <p></p>The Spaniard, who has guided Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City to multiple league titles, had also expressed his desire to know more about cricket. <p></p> <p></p>With a victory against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, RCB has regained the top position in the IPL 2021 points table with eight points from four matches.