IPL 2021 Mid-Season Transfer Window: Robin Uthappa to Ajinkya Rahane, Players Who Could be Loaned by Franc

With over 20 matches done, the Indian Premier League transfer window is now open for the trading players. The window opened on April 26 and will last till May 23. The player who is taken on a loan must not have played three or more matches. The individual will also be a part of the franchise for the rest of the season. The franchise that bought the player in the first place at the auction would pay him the full amount, while the team that takes the player on loan would be paying for every match on a pro-rata basis.

So, with some teams struggling midway through the tournament, this year, the franchises could actually use the transfer window effectively.

Robin Uthappa: The Rajasthan Royals franchise has already made a request to the Chennai Super Kings to get the services of Robin Uthappa. The Royals are in a mess after top overseas stars Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone left them due to ‘bubble fatigue’. With the side in trouble, they would certainly look at Uthappa.

Ajinkya Rahane: He would be another player Rajasthan could look at. Rahane knows the Royals set up well and has only played two matches for the Delhi Capitals this season which makes him eligible for the transfer. He is a solid top-order batsman and could be loaned by the Royals.

Sam Billings: Punjab Kings could look at Billings for stability in the middle-order. Billings has not got a lot of opportunities at the Capitals because of captain Rishabh Pant. He could come in handy for PBKS and an option that could be looked at.

Ishan Porel: The Punjab Kings pacer could not make his debut for the franchise last season. And with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami there, it is highly unlikely he would get a chance this year. Porel, who is an Indian pacer, could add value to the Rajasthan Royals’ side. An option that can be contemplated.

Jimmy Neesham: With MI already having three genuine pacers in their ranks, it is highly unlikely that Neesham would get a game. Again, Rajasthan Royals could eye this overseas cricketer with them being left with just four currently.