Royal Challengers Bangalore director of cricket Mike Hesson revealed that the decision of Virat Kohli’s moving up the order and open the innings in the upcoming IPL was taken ahead of the auction ceremony. After the fifth T20I against England Kohli stated that he is going to open the innings in IPL 2021 for RCB.

Hesson said that the strategy in the auction was planned according to Kohli’s decision to open the innings.

“Certainly, we talked about it before the auction because that came in our auction planning in terms of how we wanted to structure our lineup, so certainly no surprise there. delighted that he got an opportunity for India to open the other day and show everybody exactly what he’s capable of. We certainly know that but just another reminder for everybody,” Hesson said on ‘Bold Diaries’.

Kohli slammed unbeaten 80 runs in the final T20I while opening the innings as he laid the foundation of India’s emphatic victory to clinch the series 3-2.

Hesson said that Kohli will open the innings alongside young Devdutt Paddikall who impressed many in the last edition of IPL in the UAE.

“So yeah, really looking forward to Virat opening the batting with Devdutt. You know, left-right combination, different types of players and obviously we know Virat’s record after he gets through the powerplay, he’s phenomenal. So especially if he bats at the top, it’s a slightly different structure and as I said, that helped determine our auction planning as well,” Hesson informed.

Kohli has an astonishing record while opening the innings in the IPL as he scored 2345 runs at an average of 46.90. All of his five centuries in IPL came as an opening batsman.

Earlier, after the series decider against England, Kohli announced that he will open the innings in IPL.

“I am going to open in the IPL as well. Have batted in different positions in the past. But I feel we have a solid middle-order now. Will definitely like to partner Rohit at the top,” Kohli said at the presentation.