Dubai: Popular Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni showed that he still has the power game and franchises should still be worried about him. During the CSK net session, Dhoni unleashed his power game and hit monstrous sixes. He looked to be timing the ball well, the footwork was exceptional as well. The CSK skipper looks in good shape and form ahead of the second leg of the IPL.

The video of Dhoni’s power game in the nets started circulating on social space. Here is the clip where you can see Dhoni teeing off.

The CSK skipper has faced immense backlash recently for his slow nature of batting and his inability to get the boundaries. He would look to change that in the upcoming leg in UAE. Dhoni’s form would be crucial for CSK as he is the leader and would be looked up to for inspiration.

The second half of IPL is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the UAE and it would be CSK versus Mumbai Indians starting things off. Currently, they are in the second spot after seven games. They have won five games and look good to make the playoffs after missing it last year. CSK would be eyeing their fourth IPL title.

Meanwhile, in the UAE, CSK recently celebrated team manager Russell Radhakrishan’s birthday. Dhoni and Suresh Raina were part of the celebrations and look like the yelloves are a happy family.