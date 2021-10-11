New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw heaped huge praise on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for his blistering knock which took the game away from Delhi Capitals in qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 on Sunday. Dhoni played a quickfire came of 18 runs from 6 balls in the death overs as Chennai entered the final of the cash-rich league.

Before the match, Dhoni was struggling to play the finisher’s role for Chennai in the ongoing season, but the match-winning knock against Delhi silenced his critics.

Shaw claims that he feels lucky to get a chance to watch MS Dhoni as a batsman and a leader.

“MS Dhoni is something different, everyone knows that. We have seen him finish games so many times and it’s nothing new for him or for us to see him do that. He’s definitely a dangerous player whenever he bats. I feel very lucky to be in this atmosphere and get a chance to watch him as a batsman and a leader. He took the game away from us,” Shaw said after the match.

After suffering a hard-fought defeat to Cheanni, Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw expressed that the loss is a tough one to digest for the team. The 21-year-old, with his blistering half-century, set the platform for Delhi to post a formidable post a total of 172/5 in their 20 overs. However, Chennai chased down the total in 19.4 overs as Dhoni turned back the clock to finish things in his style against Tom Curran in the final over.

“At the moment, we have to back each other. The entire team takes the responsibility for our performance, whether we win or lose. We’ll try and come back stronger in the next match. It’s a tough loss to digest for the team. However, we have one more match through which we can qualify for the Final and I believe in each and everyone in the team. They are all great players — talent and skill-wise. I really believe that we can do something special in the next match and go through to the Final,” Shaw said.

The Capitals will take on the winner of the Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 for a place in the IPL 2021 Final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.