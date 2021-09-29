Dubai: The Indian Premier League is all about glamour and style! For years that has been the success formula of the cash-rich T20 tournament. Cricketers from all parts of the globe assemble for a contest where the stakes are high. The commercial aspect plays a pivotal role in the growth of the brand – IPL. Over the years, cricketers have up with various looks, some of which have caught the attention of fans.

It is no secret that many cricketers love to experiment with their hairstyles, and IPL 2021 UAE leg is no different. During the ongoing season, we have witnessed a number of funky and interesting hairdos of cricketers.

Here are the best of them:

MS Dhoni: The 40-year-old youngster has been a youth icon and continues to inspire the newer generations. He is well-known to experiment with his looks – who can forget Dhoni going all-bald after India won the 2011 World Cup. Now Dhoni has been seen in an entirely new hairstyle and beard-style in an Instagram post by hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

Shimron Hetmyer: The West Indies cricketer was sporting a hairstyle which was coloured blue at the top and the sides remained black. Hi’s new hairstyle images started doing rounds on social media circuits and fans came up with interesting opinions.

Shimron Hetmyer having #DelhiCapitals jersey colour in his hair, unreal dedication for his team….! 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/JeetGu1k5r Priyanshu Bhattacharya 🦁 (@im_Priyanshu_B7) September 22, 2021

Nitish Rana: The KKR batsman has been in good form with the bat and seems like the young southpaw is also someone who likes to experiment with his looks. In a post shared by KKR on Twitter, the cricketer was seen sporting a new look with a heart at the back of the head. To make it visible from a far, he got it coloured golden purple- coloured theme of the IPL franchise.

Shubman Gill: The KKR opener who is the key for the side as he is one of their best batters. Gill, the young cricketer, is not shy to experiment with his looks. His new look with a part of his hair dyed in burgundy has created massive buzz on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Shreyas Iyer: The ex-Delhi Capitals captain who has recently made a comeback to the side after an injury. He looks as fresh as ever, also what adds to the feel is his new hairstyle. He has got grey streaks done to add to the funky element and that is being loved by his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

Which one is your favourite?