Arjun Tendulkar has been in the limelight since he was bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 Auction. Arjun, who is a son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, was bought by Mumbai for Rs 20 Lakh. The lanky all-rounder’s name came last in the auction as Zaheer Khan from the MI camp was the only person to bid for him as he was sold for his base price.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said Mumbai got the only Tendulkar perhaps money can buy.

“They have also got the only Tendulkar perhaps money can buy because the other Tendulkar never came at the auction. Arjun was available, they bought him,” Chopra told Star Sports.

Interestingly, Sachin also played for Mumbai Indians during his cricketing days but his name never came into the auction. The senior Tendulkar represented Mumbai for six years from 2008 to 2103, he slammed 2334 runs in 78 matches for them.

Arjun will be under immense pressure due to his father’s massive stature in the cricketing world. The 19-year-old has always been in use as people often compared him to his father.

Chopra further said Arjun will surely benefit after joining five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

“Of course, he can learn a lot from the house as well. He has a father who can teach him the ropes. But now he will be part of a very successful franchise with a lot of knowledge and wisdom around. So I am pretty sure he will benefit from that experience.

Chopra talked about Arjun’s performance in domestic cricket and also said that the 19-year-old was not just picked because of his surname.

“He has been also picking up wickets for Mumbai. It’s not that he has just been picked because his surname is Tendulkar. He has been doing something. Of course, Mumbai wanted him, they got him,” he added.