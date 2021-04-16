It is no secret that Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is a big Chennai Super Kings fan. With CSK in a spot of bother in the ongoing season of the IPL, Rahman dedicated two iconic Bollywood songs for CSK stars MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina – who retired from international cricket last year – with the hope that it would inspire them in the ongoing season.

“I would like to dedicate the song ‘Chale Chalo’ from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, as it motivates people to play cricket together. And for Suresh Raina, I would like to dedicate the song ‘Mangta Hai Kya’, because whenever I went to Bangalore, they were listening to a lot of songs from Rangeela,” Rahman said during Cricket Connected on Star Sports.

Rahman also gave valid reasons for dedicating the particular songs.

CSK did not get its campaign off to a winning start as they would have hoped for after a forgetful 2020 season where they finished last. The Super Kings lost to Delhi Capitals in their season opener. They would now like to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns with Punjab Kings – who would come into the clash with momentum on their side.

In CSK’s opener, Raina – who is making a return to the side – was the only silver lining for the CSK franchise as he scored a fluent 36-ball 54. CSK would hope Raina continues his good run of form.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman, regarded as one of the greatest musicians, is promoting his film, ’99 Songs’, a multi-lingual musical romance film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.