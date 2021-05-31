IPL 2021 | Overseas Players’ Absence Might Brings Opportunity For Shubman Gill or Nitish Rana to Play Beyond Their Years: Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum feels the absence of overseas players in the remaining matches of the 2021 Indian Premier League. BCCI has officially announced that the resumption of IPL 2021 will take place in the UAE during the September-October window.

The news brought a ray of hope for many IPL fans but they might face a big setback as some of the big players are not expected to join their franchise for the resumption.

According to reports players like Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, David Warner and Jos Buttler are expected to miss remained of IPL 2021.

The KKR coach claimed that that the team rely on the overseas player it will be big shoes to fill for the other players

“If we are to lose some of those guys because that would be really disappointing. Structurally we had set it up to rely on those people. Some of those personalities, which we had picked, I knew if we were under pressure they would still be ready for the long haul and still remain very calm during those key times,” McCullum told Sports Today.

“I think of Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan, really calm and cool customers. If we were to lose them, then we have to find guys to step up into those roles, that’s exciting and a good opportunity for some other guys.

The former New Zealand captain further said it brings an opportunity for players like Shubman Gill or Nitish Rana to play beyond their years and take up the bigger role in the team.

“That might be some of the Indian boys and they might not be ready for such kind of responsibility just yet. That brings an opportunity, that gives a chance to someone like Shubman Gill or Nitish Rana to play beyond their years and grab the opportunity and drag the young Indian boys along. I am excited about what lies ahead and it’s not going to be easy,” he added.

KKR had a disappointing first half in IPL 2021 as they managed to win just 2 out of their seven games.