Dubai: Expectations would be soaring as the two most popular IPL sides – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – lock horns in the second phase opener on Sunday in Dubai. What makes the two sides so popular are their superstar captains – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Two of the greatest Indian cricketers will face-off in Dubai in what is famously called the IPL’s El Classico.

IPL season also means it is time for fans to get involved. From cheering their favourite teams to playing fantasy cricket, fans wait for the IPL every year. With two big superstar leaders in both camps, the question is – have you picked them as your captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team?

Captain & Vice-Captain Dream11 Team

The senior players know the conditions and would be the ones to watch out for. It will actually not be a bad idea to put your money on the two megastars of Indian cricket.

Suggestion: You could pick Dhoni as your Captain and make Rohit his deputy.

CSK vs MI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Q de Kock

Batsmen: Surya K Yadav, R Sharma, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, S Raina

All-rounder: M Ali, R Jadeja

Bowlers: R Chahar, J Bumrah, D Chahar

CSK vs MI SQUADS

CSK: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

