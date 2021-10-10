Dubai: Now, that is some prediction to make! Ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings – despite having a brilliant record in the playoffs – would emerge second-best in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday.

This is strange because most plaudits reckon CSK and Dhoni have too much experience of the stage and that would hold them in good stead. Chopra predicted that Delhi Capitals – who have been exceptional throughout the league stages – would be the first side to make the final.

Chopra said on his YouTube channel: “I am going with Delhi to win. Yes, I am going with them; let’s see.”

He also spoke about the match-ups during the high-intensity clash. He added: “Left-arm spinners will have a better economy rate than right-arm spinners. Both sides have left-arm and right-arm spinners; it will be very interesting. Jadeja and Axar, Moeen and Ravichandran Ashwin.”

Delhi finished the group stage at the top with 10 wins in 14 matches to get an extra chance in the play-offs stage. Rishabh Pant and Co played dominant cricket in IPL 2021 so far and have already beaten Chennai Super Kings twice in the group stage which makes Ponting confident for the qualifier clash.

“I think we should be very confident. We have beaten them twice in the league games, but as you know, the playoff games are completely different, and our tournament really starts now,” said Ponting.

It is expected to be the battle of the equals as both sides are well-matched. The team that loses will get another shot at making the final.