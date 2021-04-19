Chennai Super Kings, on Monday, beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs and climbed to the second spot on the Indian Premier League 2021 points table. CSK played dominant cricket and outclassed Sanju Samson’s Royals in a one-sided affair. It’s the second straight win for Chennai in the season as they look more balanced on Monday with spinners taking more responsibility to seal the game.

Asked to bat first, Chennai posted a challenging total of 188/7 in 20 overs against a decent Rajasthan bowling attack. None of the CSK batters breached the 50-run mark, but small cameos from several players helped them post a competitive total.

Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad failed once again and scored just 10 runs, however, his senior opening partner played a quickfire innings of 33 runs in 17 balls to give CSK a solid start. In the middle order, Ambati Raydu (27 off 17) and Moeen Ali (26 off 20) had valuable contributions to the team. While Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8) finished off the innings in style for CSK with a six.

For Rajasthan Royals, young pacer Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets.

Royals made a promising start in the run chase courtesy Jos Buttler (49 off 35) before the batsmen succumbed to the spinners on the Wankhede pitch which offered more turn than earlier games.

The collapse started with Buttler’s wicket as Ravindra Jadeja castled him with a beauty. In the same over, Jadeja got rid of Shivam Dube who once again disappoint many and scored 17 runs off 20 balls.

After Jadeja, Moeen Ali sealed the game with the ball by picking three crucial wickets. He dismissed David Miller, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris.

In the end, it was another emphatic win for CSK after they outplayed Punjab Kings while Royals suffered their second loss in three games.

IPL 2021 Points Table:

While Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are the only unbeaten team of the season, are ruling at the top with 6 points. The third and fourth position are acquired by Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians with NRR of +0.453 and +0.367 respectively. The bottom four on the tables are Kolkata Knight Riders (Fifth), Rajasthan Royals (Sixth), Punjab Kings (Seventh) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Eighth)

IPL 2021 Orange Cap:

Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan continues to own the Orange Cap with 186 runs in three matches at an average of 62. DC are heavily relied on his form at top of the batting order. RCB’s new recruit Glenn Maxwell is doing wonder for them and is second on the list of the orange cap with 176 runs in three games at a staggering average of close to 59. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul 157 runs in 3 matches and KKR opener Nitish Rana 155 runs in 3 games are at the third and fourth position respectively.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap:

Royal Challengers Bangalore new death over specialist Harshal Patel continues to hold the Purple Cap with 9 wickets in three matches which included a five-wicket haul. Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar is at the second position with seven scalps in 3 matches. While Delhi pacer Avesh Khan, MI’s Trent Boult, Rajasthan Royals rookie pacer Chetar Sakariya and KKR’s star Andre Russell have picked six wickets each and hold the 3rd to 6th spot respectively.