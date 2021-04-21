Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Rider by 18 runs in another thrilling contest of Indian Premier League 2021. Chasing a massive target of 221, Pat Cummins (66 not out, Andre Russell (54) go in vain as Kolkata were bowled out for 202 by Chennai Super Kings in 19.1 Overs.

Cummins put Kolkata in a winning position in the last three overs but the batsmen didn’t give ample support to him as Prasiddh Krishna was the last batter to get run-out.

Asked to bat first, Faf du Plessis (95 not out) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) knocked the daylight out of KKR bowlers, adding 115 for the opening wicket to lay the foundation.

Gaikwad, who was going through a rough patch, returned to the form at the right time as Chennai finally had a good start in the batting this season.

In the middle-order, Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni chipped in with some crucial cameos. Ali slammed 25 while Dhoni who promoted himself to no.4 scored 17.

Du Plessis missed his century by five runs but Chennai posted a mammoth total of 220 for three in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Deepak Chahar once again troubled the Kolkata batters with his astonishing swing. He dismissed Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine and Eoin Morgan early in the chase. While Lungi Ngidi sent Rahul Tripathi back in the hut as KKR were half down for just 31 in the 5.2 overs.

Andrew Russell, however, hit six maximums in a breathtaking 54 off 22 balls and shared 81 runs off 39 balls with Dinesh Karthik (40) to bring KKR back in the hunt.

After Russell and Karthik’s departure, Cummins joined the party and hit the bowlers all over the park during his 34-ball 66. The Aussie slammed 30 runs in a single over of Sam Curran.

Points Table:

With the win, Chennai Super Kings are now at the top of the points table with three wins in four matches. CSK have acquired six points at the NRR of +1.142. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are the only undefeated team in the so far, has slipped to the second spot. They have six points with +0.750 NRR. Delhi Capitals also have six points and are at the third spot with +0.426 NRR. Defending champions are at the fourth spot with 4 points. In the first match of Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings to open their account on the points table. They are now at the fifth spot with two points at -0.228. While Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings acquired the sixth, seventh and eighth spot on the points table.

Orange Cap:

Shikhar Dhawan continues to don the orange cap as he has slammed 231 runs in four matches at an average of 57.75. Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is at the second in the list with 176 runs in three games. Jonny Bairstow, who slammed unbeaten 63 runs against Punjab Kings, is now at the third spot with 173 runs in four games. CSK opener Du Plessis also jumped on the list with his unbeaten 95-run knock and are at the fourth spot with 164 runs. KKR’s Nitish Rana has also scored 164 runs is just behind Faf due to a lower average.

Purple Cap:

RCB’s death-over specialists Harshal Patel holds the purple cap with 9 wickets in three matches. Deepak Chahar with his four-wicket haul against KKR are now at the second spot with 8 wickets. Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan and MI’s Rahul Chahar has also claimed eight wickets each but are behind Deepak due to higher economy rate respectively. KKR’s Andre Russell is at the fifth spot with 7 wickets.