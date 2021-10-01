New Delhi: Punjab Kings managed to register a nail-biting win in the final over of the exciting clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. With the win, Punjab have now jumped to the fifth spot on the points table. While KKR failed to consolidate their position on the points table as Rahul Tripathi dropped the crucial catch of Shahrukh Khan which landed over the boundary rope.

Interestingly, it was Shahrukh Khan from the Punjab camp who changed the course of the game with his unbeaten 9-ball 22.

Chasing the tricky target of 166, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave Punjab Kings a solid start to laid the foundation of the emphatic victory. Rahul was dismissed on the second ball of the final over as Shahrukh had to finish things off with a maximum. However, the match witnessed a bit of controversy around the Punjab Kings skipper’s catch which was grabbed by Rahul Tripathi but the third umpire gave it not out. Several former cricketers and critics lashed out at the third umpire’s decision as they felt that Rahul claimed a clean catch.

This win means that the Delhi Capitals are assured of a place in the knockouts with Punjab, KKR, and Mumbai Indian on 10 points and fighting for the final qualifying spot.

Orange Cap

Punjab Kings skipper Rahul reclaimed the orange cap with his gritty 67-run knock on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan has slipped to the second spot with 484 runs while Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is at the third spot with 482 runs in 11 games. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis is at the fourth spot after his consistent show in the tournament so far alongside his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad who is at the fifth spot.

Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel 26 wickets in 11 matches maintains his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally most wickets in the tournament. Harshal picked up 3/34 against Rajasthan Royals in match 43 of IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the list. Avesh has 18 scalps under his belt in 11 matches at an average of 16.66. Mumbai Indians premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah holds the third spot in the IPL Purple Cap tally with 16 wickets in 11 matches. Arshdeep Singh with his three-wicket haul jumped to the fourth spot in the tally with 16 wickets. While Mohammed Shami is at fifth place with 15 scalps.