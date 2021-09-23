New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders registered an emphatic 7-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians to move up on the points table. KKR have been in terrific form since the resumption of IPL 2021 as they have won both of their matches so far in dominating fashion. The Eoin Morgan-side dominated Mumbai Indians in all three departments to win the match with 29 balls to spare.

KKR are now placed at the fourth spot on the table with eight points in nine matches. While Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have slipped to the sixth spot after consecutive defeats. The defending champions also have eight points in nine matches but KKR and RR have a healthier net run rate than them.

Mumbai Indians were 75/1 at the end of the first ten overs. But Kolkata Knight Riders made a comeback to restrict the men-in-blue to 155/6 in 20 overs. The defending champions failed to score big runs in the middle-overs which cost them big time.

Meanwhile, KKR started the chase in an aggressive fashion and continued to do that till the end. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer shared a 40-run stand in just three overs. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Shubman on a slower one but that didn’t slow down KKR as Rahul Tripathi joined Iyer in the middle and the duo didn’t take their foot away from the accelerator throughout their stand. Iyer was dismissed for 53, while Tripathi remained unbeaten on 74 to take his team to the victory line.

Orange Cap

There is not any change in the top 5 of the Orange Cap charts as Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan continues to lead it with 422 runs in 9 matches. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is on the second spot with 380 runs in 8 matches, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal acquired the third position for the 327 runs he has scored so far in this season. The fourth and fifth spots are also held by the opening batsmen as CSK’s Faf du Plessis has scored 320 runs, while DC’s Prithvi Shaw is just behind him with 319.

Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s medium pacer Harshal Patel remains at the top of the Purple Cap charts with 17 wickets. He will look to extend his lead on Friday against Chennai Super Kings. The second and third spots are acquired by Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan and Rajasthan Royals’ Chris Morris as both of them have claimed 14 wickets each. Arshdeep Singh who claimed a fifer on Tuesday night is now at the fourth position on the Purple cap list with 12 wickets. Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar is the only spinner in the top 5 with 11 wickets so far in the season.