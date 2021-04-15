In another exciting thrilling contest, Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets to attain two crucial points in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Chris Morris with his blistering cameo snatched away victory from Delhi’s jaws to live up to his price tag.

Rajasthan needed 12 runs from the last over of their former pacer Tom Curran and Morris unleashed himself on Delhi to slam two sixes as he finishes the game with two balls to spare.

Sanju Samson, earlier, won the toss and opted to bowl first on a flat track of Wankhede Stadium. Despite the nature of the wicket, bowlers enjoyed the most in the thrilling contest. Delhi lost four wickets for just 37 runs. Jaydev Unadkat, who replaced Shreyas Gopal in this match ran riot with his slower ones as he dismissed Prithvi Shaw (2), Shikhar Dhawan (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) in his first spell. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis also failed on the occasion and departed on a duck.

Captain Rishabh Pant fought hard for his team and slammed a half-century. The southpaw slammed 51 runs before getting run-out by a Riyan Parag direct throw.

Tom Curran and Chris Woakes made some valuable contributions in the end with 21 runs and 15 runs respectively as Delhi posted 147/8 on the scoreboard in the 20 overs.

Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for RR with three wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman claimed two.

Chasing the moderate target, Rajasthan lost five wickets for just 42. Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag failed to reach the double figures as Delhi pacers ran riot with their pace and swing.

David Miller then anchored the Royals’ chase but it was Morris whose blitzkrieg took Royals home with two balls to spare. It is the Royals’ first win of the season.

Miller’s 43-ball 62 kept Royals alive in the game despite wickets from the other end. Morris unleashed himself on Delhi in the late overs and slammed unbeaten 36 runs off 18 balls, which included 4 sixes.

Points Table:

Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the top of the points table with four points at an NRR of +0.175. With the defeat on Thursday, Delhi Capitals are slipped to the fourth spot with 2 points at +0.195, while Rajasthan are now at the fifth spot with +0.052 NRR and two points. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are now at the second spot with one win and one loss in the season. Punjab Kings hold the third spot while Kolkata Knight Riders sixth. The last two on the table have failed to win any match so far Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Orange Cap:

Kolkata Knight Riders Nitish Rana managed to hold onto the orange cap as he has scored 137 runs in two matches so far. Samson is at second with 123 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Manish Pandey is at third position with 99 runs two matches while RCB’s Glenn Maxwell is at fourth with 98.

Purple Cap:

Harshal Patel Reclaimed the Purple Cap on Wednesday by claiming two wickets against SRH. He has now taken 7 wickets in 2 matches. Andre Russell is at the second with 6 wickets. Delhi Capitals rookie pacer Avesh Khan is at the third with five scalps in two matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star bowler Rashid Khan is at the fourth spot with four wickets.