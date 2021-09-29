New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Dubai International Stadium to strengthen their position on the points table. RCB produced an all-round performance on Wednesday to get the better of the Rajasthan Royals.

Chasing a moderate target of 150, Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat led the team to a comfortable win with 17 balls to spare. Bangalore have now strengthened their chances of making it to the playoffs, currently, Virat Kohli and Co are placed at the third spot with 14 points in 11 matches.

Bangalore started their chase on a flying note as skipper Kohli slammed Chris Morris for three boundaries in the opening over. Devdutt Padikkal crunched Kartik Tyagi for two boundaries in the second over before slamming Mustafizur Rahman for a brace of boundaries in the next over.

Bangalore were 48 for no loss in five overs before Padikkal, dropped at six, swung across the line, only for Rahman to disturb the stumps. In the next over, Kohli tried to sneak a run on a misfield by Riyan Parag at backward point. But a direct hit from Parag caught Kohli short of the crease at non-striker’s end.

KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell stitched a stand of 69 runs for the third wicket. The duo smashed boundaries while rotating the strike, which kept the asking rate under check. Bharat was more impressive of the two, slog-sweeping Chris Morris for a big six before playing a gentle reverse sweep off Rahul Tewatia.

AB de Villiers finished off the chase with a sweep through square leg off Parag to seal an easy win.

Earlier, Rajasthan suffered a spectacular batting meltdown to end at a below-par score of 149/9 in 20 overs. From 100/1 in eleven overs, they lost the next eight wickets for 49 runs in the last nine overs to squander hopes of a big total.

Orange Cap

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan continues to dominate the top spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list with 454 runs in 11 matches. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson managed to reduce the gap between him and Dhawan as he sits at 2nd spot with 452 runs in 11 matches. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul occupies the third spot in the Orange Cap tally with 422 runs in 10 matches at an average of 57.75 and strike-rate 132.28. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings’ opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the fourth and fifth position respectively with 394 and 362 in 10 matches.

Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel extends his lead in the race of Purple Cap list with 26 wickets in 11 matches. The medium-pacer claimed three wickets in the final over of the RR’s innings on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the list. Avesh has 18 scalps under his belt in 11 matches at an average of 16.66. Mumbai Indians premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah holds the third spot in IPL Purple Cap tally with 16 wickets in 11 matches. Mohammed Shami replaces Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder Chris Morris at the fourth slot 14 wickets to his name with a better average of 22.21.