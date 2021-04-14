Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a thrilling victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in another close contest of Indian Premier League 2021 on Wednesday. RCB managed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-ball thriller by 6 runs to go top on the points table.

Asked to bat first, RCB lost opener Devdutt Padikkal early on just 11 runs. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was promoted up in the batting order at no.3 but he failed to grab the opportunity and was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem on 14.

Skipper Virat Kohli took charge of the innings alongside new recruit Glenn Maxwell. The duo shared a 44-run stand for the third wicket as Kohli departed for 33 off 29 balls. Jason Holder dismissed him on a slower one. AB de Villiers also joined him in the pavilion soon after scoring just 1 run.

Some power-hitting by Maxwell (59 off 41 balls) and a 9-ball 12 by Kyle Jamieson took RCB to their eventual score of 149/8.

Maxwell, who was the top scorer for his team, was dismissed off the last ball of the innings. He hit three sixes and five fours after having walked in to bat at No. 4.

Chasing a modest target of 149 set by the RCB, SRH were cruising till Ahmed came to bowl his second over, the 17th of the innings. Before that, SRH had got off to a rousing start with skipper David Warner (54 off 37 balls) and Manish Pandey (38 off 39 balls) adding 83 runs for the second wicket.

Hyderabad lost way after Warner’s departure as Shahbaz Ahmed claimed three crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad in a single over to derail the chase.

In the end, SRH were 6 runs short of the target as they were restricted for 143/9 in 20 overs.

Points Table:

With the win, Royal Challengers Bangalore are now at the top of the points table with four points at an NRR of +0.175. Delhi Capitals, who are the second spot with 2 points at +0.779 NRR, have a chance to overtake them on Thursday if they managed to beat Rajasthan Royals. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at the third spot with one win and one loss in the season. Punjab Kings hold the fourth spot while, Kolkata Knight Riders fifth. The last three on the table have failed to win any match so far – Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Orange Cap:

Kolkata Knight Riders Nitish Rana managed to hold onto the orange cap as he has scored 137 runs in two matches so far. Samson is at second with 119 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Manish Pandey is at third position with 99 runs two matches while RCB’s Glenn Maxwell is at fourth with 98.

Purple Cap:

Harshal Patel Reclaimed the Purple Cap on Wednesday by claiming two wickets against SRH. He has now taken 7 wickets in 2 matches. Andre Russell is at the second with 6 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star bowler Rashid Khan is at the third spot with four wickets.