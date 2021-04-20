<strong>IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, DC vs MI 2021 Prediction:</strong> Delhi Capitals finally managed to break the hoodoo against Mumbai Indians as they registered a clinical six-wicket win over the defending champions in match 13 of IPL 2021 at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra's four-wicket haul coupled with a crucial 45 by experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan formed the cornerstone of Delhi Capitals' win against Mumbai. Courtesy of the win, Delhi Capitals have climbed to the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table latest. Delhi have won three matches and suffered one loss out of four matches they had played in this edition so far. DC are second on the points table, just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams have six points but RCB is ahead on net run rate and have played one match less compared to DC. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are at the third position with two wins in three games. They boast a solid net run rate of +1.194. Meanwhile, five-time IPL champions Mumbai are at the fourth slot despite the loss against Delhi on Tuesday. MI have played four matches - won two and lost the same number of games. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about the DC vs MI match, Mishra - 4/24 - spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batsman to restrict them to sub-par 137 for 9 after the defending champions decided to bat. Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 45 off 42 balls as Delhi held their nerves in the final overs to chase down the target with five balls to spare. It was Delhi's first win over MI in the last five meetings, having lost four times last season in UAE. Chasing 138 to win, Delhi lost opener, Prithvi Shaw, early as he gave a return catch to Jayant Yadav (1/25). Dhawan, who started with a cut short for a boundary, was joined by Steve Smith - 33 runs - as the two resurrected the innings by adding 53 runs for the second wicket. The two kept the scoreboard ticking while scoring the odd boundaries as Delhi were 39 for one after six overs. All-rounder Lalit Yadav - 22 not out - and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer - unbeaten 14 - held their nerves to took the side home. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After DC vs MI Match 13</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4601018" align="aligncenter" width="745"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4601018" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/IPL-2021-Points-Table-List-Today-Latest-After-DC-vs-MI-Match-13-at-Chepauk-Stadium_Screenshot.jpg" alt="IPL 2021 Points Table, IPL 2021 Points Table Latest, IPL 2021 Points Table List Today, IPL 2021 Points Table orange cap purple cap, IPL 2021 Points Table and matches, IPL 2021 Points Table Updated, IPL 2021 points table today, IPL 2021 points table list, IPL 2021 points table stats, IPL 2021 points table all team, IPL 2021 points table orange cap, IPL 2021 points table purple cap, IPL 2021 points table DC vs MI, Orange Cap 2021, Purple Cap 2021, IPL 2021 news, IPL 2021 results, PL 2021 points table list, IPL 2021 points table prediction, IPL 2021 Points Table orange cap, IPL 2021 Points Table purple cap, IPL 2021 points table today match, IPL 2021 points table orange cap, IPL 2021 points table purple cap, IPL points table 2021, IPL 2021 points table new, Shikhar Dhawan, Chetan Sakariya, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, IPL 2021 live, IPL 2021 live score, IPL 2021 points table, IPL 2021 latest points table, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL 2021 match list, IPL 2021 purple cap, IPL 2021 latest news, IPL 2021 orange cap, IPL 2021 today match prediction, DC vs MI, DC vs MI news, DC vs MI results, IPL 14, VIVO IPL, VIVO IPL 2021 Points table, VIVO IPL points table, DC vs MI live score, DC vs MI points table ipl, DC vs MI head to head, DC vs MI 2021, DC vs MI scorecard, DC vs MI live, DC vs MI prediction, DC vs MI dream11 prediction, DC vs MI highlights, IPL points table 2021 schedule, IPL points table latest update, IPL points table new, latest cricket news, DC vs MI dream 11 prediction, DC vs MI live, DC vs MI pitch report, DC vs MI prediction, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head to head, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live score, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians prediction, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians points table, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians players list, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match prediction, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians dream11 team prediction, Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan Orange Cap 2021, Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 Orange Cap, Shikhar Dhawan IPL Orange Cap, Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan IPL team, Shikhar Dhawan records, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Capitals Match report, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals IPL 2021, Shikhar Dhawan wife, Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 price, Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021, Shikhar Dhawan stats, Shikhar Dhawan captain, Delhi Capitals IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals team 2021, Delhi Capitals owner, Delhi Capitals captain 2021, Delhi Capitals team 2021 players list, Delhi Capitals players, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match report, Delhi Capitals playing 11, Delhi Capitals squad 2021, Shikhar Dhawan news, Shikhar Dhawan vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals team 2021, Delhi Capitals IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals playing 11, Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians ipl 2021, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL 2021 live score, IPL 2021 points table, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 match list, IPL 2021 auction date, IPL 2021 highlights, IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 list, latest cricket news, cricket updates, sports news," width="745" height="432" /> IPL 2021 Points Table List Today Latest After DC vs MI Match 13 at Chepauk Stadium_Screenshot[/caption] <p></p><h2>Orange Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has further strengthened his grip on IPL 2021 Orange Cap - most runs in the tournament. Dhawan, who holds the number one position Orange Cap list, played a 45-run knock versus Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. With that, Dhawan has taken his IPL Orange Cap tally to 231 runs in 4 matches. The left-hander has scored his runs at an impressive average of 57.75 and strike rate of 148.07. Dhawan is followed by RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell who had so far scored 176 runs in three games at a staggering average of close to 59 and strike rate of nearly 150. Mumbai Indians captain KL Rahul - 157 runs in 3 matches and KKR opener Nitish Rana - 155 runs in 3 games - are at the third and fourth position respectively. MI captain Rohit Sharma is at the fifth spot with 138 runs in four matches. <p></p><h2>Purple Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel - 9 wickets in three matches - continues to don the coveted IPL 2021 Purple Cap - most wickets in the tournament. Patel finished with impressive figures of 2/17 against KKR on Sunday to power RCB to a comprehensive victory. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan, who picked up 2/15 against Mumbai Indians, moves to the second position in IPL Purple Cap list. Khan has eight wickets in four matches at an average of 12.87 and economy 7.35. MI spinner Rahul Chahar, who finished with figures of 1/29 against Delhi Capitals in match 13, is at the third spot with eight scalps in four matches. Chahar is followed by his MI teammate Trent Boult - fourth slot - who has six wickets in four matches. Rajasthan Royals young pacer Chetan Sakariya - 6 wickets in 3 matches - remains at the fifth position in IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.