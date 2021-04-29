<strong>IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard:</strong> Openers Prithvi Shaw - 82 runs and Shikhar Dhawan - 46 runs - starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in match no. 25 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This was Delhi's fifth win in seven matches they had played this season so far. Courtesy of the victory, Delhi have moved the second spot in IPL 2021 points table. DC now have 10 points and boasts a solid net run rate of +0.466. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians have also maintained their fourth position in the latest IPL points table 2021. Mumbai defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the afternoon game on Thursday. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the third slot with five wins in six games - 10 points at a net run rate of +0.089. Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings hold the numero uno spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins in six matches and a net run rate of +1.475. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about match 25 of IPL 2021 - chasing 155 for a win, Shaw sent all the six legal deliveries from opening bowler Shivam Mavi to the boundary, driving, punching and sweeping at will. Mavi's first delivery saw Dinesh Karthik diving full-length to his left to take a fine catch only to find later that it was a wide ball. Shaw then sent all the next six balls to the fence one after the other. Shaw shared a 132-run stand for the first wicket with senior partner Shikhar Dhawan, as the duo annihilated the KKR bowlers. Shaw was out in the 16th over after facing 41 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes but, by then, the match was as good. DC chased down the target with 3.3 overs to spare, reaching 156 for 3 in 16.3 overs. The 21-year-old Shaw reached to his fifty off 18 balls in the eighth over, his third half century of the season in his seven matches. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After DC vs KKR Match 25</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4625665" align="aligncenter" width="741"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4625665" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/IPL-2021-Points-Table-Today-Latest-After-DC-vs-KKR-Match-25-at-Narendra-Modi-Stadium_Screenshot.jpg" alt="IPL 2021 Points Table, IPL 2021 Points Table Latest, IPL 2021 Points Table List Today, IPL 2021 Points Table orange cap, IPL 2021 purple cap, IPL 2021 orange cap, IPL 2021 Points Table and matches, IPL 2021 Points Table Updated, IPL 2021 points table today, IPL 2021 points table list, IPL 2021 points table stats, IPL 2021 points table all team, IPL 2021 points table orange cap, IPL 2021 points table DC vs KKR, Orange Cap 2021, Purple Cap 2021, IPL 2021 news, IPL 2021 results, PL 2021 points table list, IPL 2021 points table prediction, IPL 2021 Points Table orange cap, IPL 2021 Points Table purple cap, IPL 2021 points table today match, IPL 2021 points table orange cap, IPL 2021 points table purple cap, IPL points table 2021, IPL 2021 points table new, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan, Chris Morris, IPL 2021 live score, IPL 2021 points table, IPL 2021 latest points table, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL 2021 match list, IPL 2021 purple cap, IPL 2021 latest news, IPL 2021 orange cap, IPL 2021 today match prediction, DC vs KKR, DC vs KKR news, DC vs KKR results, IPL 14, VIVO IPL, VIVO IPL 2021 Points table, VIVO IPL points table, DC vs KKR live score, DC vs KKR points table ipl, DC vs KKR head to head, DC vs KKR 2021, DC vs KKR scorecard, DC vs KKR live, DC vs KKR prediction, DC vs KKR dream11 prediction, DC vs KKR highlights, IPL points table 2021 schedule, IPL points table latest update, IPL points table new, latest cricket news, DC vs KKR dream 11 prediction, DC vs KKR live, DC vs KKR pitch report, DC vs KKR prediction, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders head to head, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders points table, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders players list, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match prediction, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders dream11 team prediction, Shikhar Dhawan Orange Cap 2021, Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 Purple Cap, Shikhar Dhawan IPL Orange Cap, Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan IPL team, Shikhar Dhawan records, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Capitals Match report, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals IPL 2021, Shikhar Dhawan wife, Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 price, Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021, Shikhar Dhawan stats, Shikhar Dhawan captain, Delhi Capitals IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals team 2021, Delhi Capitals owner, Delhi Capitals captain 2021, Delhi Capitals team 2021 players list, Delhi Capitals players, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match report, Delhi Capitals playing 11, Delhi Capitals squad 2021, Shikhar Dhawan news, Shikhar Dhawan vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals team 2021, Delhi Capitals IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals playing 11, Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders ipl 2021, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL 2021 live score, IPL 2021 points table, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 match list, IPL 2021 auction date, IPL 2021 highlights, IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 list, latest cricket news, cricket updates, sports news," width="741" height="440" /> IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After DC vs KKR Match 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium_Screenshot[/caption] <p></p><h2>Orange Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan continues to hold the number one spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list - most runs in the tournament. Dhawan, who scored 46 off 47 balls, played second fiddle to Prithvi Shaw as the duo shared a 132-run stand for the first wicket. The left-hander has scored 311 runs in 7 matches at an impressive average of 44.42. Shaw, who played a match-winning knock of 82 off 41 balls, claims the third position in the Orange Cap tally. The Mumbaikar has taken his overall tally to 269 runs in 7 games which includes three half-centuries. Chennai Super Kings' opener Faf du Plessis is at the second slot with 270 runs in six games. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, who has scored 240 runs in 6 matches at an impressive average of 48 is at the fourth position. Rajasthan Royals captain opener Sanju Samson - 229 runs in six games at an average of 45.80 - rounds off the top-5 in IPL 2021 Orange Cap tally. <p></p><h2>Purple Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel - 17 wickets in six matches - continues his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally - most wickets in the tournament. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan, who finished with figures of 1/31 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, claimed the second position in the list. Avesh has 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.76. Mumbai's young spinner - Rahul Chahar is at the third slot in the Purple Cap list with 11 wickets in six matches. Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Chris Morris - 11 wickets in six matches and SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan - 9 wickets in six games - are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively in IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.