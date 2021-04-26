<strong>IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, PBKS vs KKR 2021 Prediction:</strong> Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders finally managed to arrest their slide in IPL 2021 and end their four-match losing streak as they registered a clinical five-wicket win over Punjab Kings in match 21 at the Motera Stadium on Monday. KKR captain Eoin Morgan brought in a sense of calm after early jitters as Kolkata didn't let a brilliant bowling performance go in vain during their easy victory over Punjab. KKR has now ended their four-match losing streak and are placed fifth with four points from six games. They now have four points at a Net Run Rate of -0.305. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings slipped a notch behind and are now at sixth place with a Net Run Rate of -0.608. Led by KL Rahul, Punjab also have four points in six matches. The IPL 2021 points table is headed by Chennai Super Kings who have eight points in five matches at an impressive Net Run Rate of +1.612. CSK are followed by Delhi Capitals - at 2nd position and Royal Challengers Bangalore - third spot in the IPL points table. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at the fourth slot with two wins and three losses in five games. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about the match on Monday, after the bowlers put up a splendid show to restrict Punjab Kings to 123 for 9, KKR scored the runs in 16.4 overs with skipper Morgan remaining unbeaten on 47 off 40 balls. For KKR, it was a collective bowling performance with Prasidh Krishna - 3/30, Pat Cummins - 2/31 - and Sunil Narine - 2/22 - choked Punjab after the young Shivam Mavi - 1/13 - bowled an astounding 15 dot balls in his four over spell. KKR has now ended their four-match losing streak and are placed fifth with four points from six games. Punjab Kings slipped a notch behind and are now at sixth place. Chasing the paltry target on a dew-laden Motera, KKR found themselves in familiar territory as they lost top-three for 17 runs inside three overs. But Morgan - 4x4, 2x6 - showed perfect intent to seize control with Rahul Tripathi in a 66-run partnership off 48 balls as KKR sealed the issue in 16.4 overs to return to winning ways. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After PBKS vs KKR Match 21</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4617519" align="aligncenter" width="739"] IPL 2021 Points Table List Today Latest After PBKS vs KKR Match 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium_Screenshot[/caption] <p></p><h2>Orange Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Punjab Kings opener and captain KL Rahul has remained at the second spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list - most runs in the tournament. Rahul, who scored 19 off 20 balls on Monday, failed to make a substantial contribution for his team during the match against Knight Riders. Rahul has scored 240 runs in 6 matches at an impressive average of 48. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis is at the third position with 214 runs in five games. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the numero uno spot in the IPL Orange Cap 2021 list. Dhawan has scored 259 runs in five matches at an outstanding average of 51.80 and strike rate of close to 143. Another set of openers - SunRisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow - 211 runs in five games and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma - 201 runs in 5 matches - continue to hold the fourth and fifth position respectively in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap tally. <p></p><h2>Purple Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel - 15 wickets in five matches - continues to don the IPL 2021 Purple Cap - most wickets in the tournament. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan who has 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 12.45 holds the second position in the tally. Mumbai's young spinner - Rahul Chahar is at the third slot in the Purple Cap list with 9 wickets in five matches. Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Chris Morris - 9 wickets in five matches and CSK pacer Deepak Chahar - 8 wickets in five games - are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively in IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.