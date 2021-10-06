IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, RCB vs SRH 2021 Scorecard: Sunrisers Hyderabad reignited their mastery of defending low totals as they held their nerve to clinch a thrilling four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 52 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. SRH defended 141 in 20 overs by restricting RCB to 137 for 6 to register their third win of the season. Chasing 142, Bangalore needed 13 off the final over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder, Sidharth Kaul, Umran Malik and Rashid Khan produced a clinical effort with the ball to help SunRisers stun the high-flying Virat Kohli-led RCB. <p></p> <p></p>Despite the win, Hyderabad have remained at the last position in the IPL 2021 points table. They have played 13 matches in this year's T20 tournament - won 3 and lost 10 games. On the other hand, Bangalore remained static at the third spot after their narrow defeat versus Hyderabad. RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs - played 13 matches - won 8 and lost 5 games. Meanwhile, seasoned pro-Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended the SRH's total with gusto despite a six by AB de Villiers to give his team some joy amidst a rough season. Bangalore were given an early jolt with Bhuvi trapping RCB captain Virat Kohli (5) lbw with an incoming delivery in the first over. Daniel Christian's promotion to three backfired as he chipped a catch to mid-off off Siddarth Kaul. KS Bharat (12) slammed two boundaries before falling to gloving behind off Umran Malik in the seventh over. 

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After RCB vs SRH Match 52     IPL Orange Cap Holder

Punjab Kings captain - KL Rahul continues to hold the number one spot in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list - most runs in the tournament. Rahul has scored 528 runs in 12 matches at an impressive average of 52.80 and strike rate close to 130. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a century against Rajasthan Royals is at the second position with 521 runs under his belt at an average of 47.36. Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan (521 runs) and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (483 runs) are at the third and fourth spots respectively. Meanwhile, another Chennai Super Kings' opener Faf du Plessis round off the top-5. The former South Africa captain has 470 runs against his name in 13 matches at an average of 42.72 and strike rate - 137.42. <p></p><h2>IPL Purple Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel - 29 wickets in 13 matches - extended his supremacy in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally - most wickets in the tournament. Harshal now holds the record of taking the most number of wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season as an Indian bowler. The 30-year-old pipped Jasprit Bumrah of 27 wickets in the 2020 season. Patel now has 29 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2021 season. He achieved this feat in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday where he finished with the figures of 3/33. The Sanand-born speedster bagged the wickets of SRH captain Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the IPL Purple list. Avesh has 22 scalps under his belt in 13 matches at an average of 15.90. Mumbai Indians premier pacer - Jasprit Bumrah (19 wickets) and Punjab Kings senior bowler Mohammad Shami (18 wickets) are at the third and fourth slots respectively. with at a tidy average of 20.72. SunRisers Hyderabad's ace spinner Rashid Khan (16 wickets) is at the fifth spot in IPL Purple Cap tally.