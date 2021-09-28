Sharjah: Things got a little heated on Tuesday during Kolkata Knight Riders versus Delhi Capitals after Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed. The incident took place in the last over of the DC innings when Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan and Ashwin got into banter and it was wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who came in to pacify things in the middle. It might have been something about the last ball of the previous over where they stole a run.

Here is the video of what transpired:

Ashwin scored nine runs during his eight-ball stay. It was a slower short ball that Ashwin looked to pull. He pulled and got a top-edge and Nitish Rana ran in from deep square leg to complete the catch.

The Capitals posted 127 for nine in 20 overs. The KKR spinners were stifled the DC batters in the middle-overs to restrict them to a low score.