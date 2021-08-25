<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed English fast-bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian pace bowler Kane Richardson for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which resumes on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. <p></p> <p></p>The left-arm pace bowler, who represents Sussex at domestic level and hasn't represented England so far, has featured in 38 T20s and taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06. <p></p> <p></p>As a batsman, Garton has an average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66 although he hasn't scored much. This will be Garton's debut season in IPL. <p></p> <p></p>Garton was RCB's fourth replacement of the season. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f50a;ANNOUNCEMENT &#x1f50a; <p></p> <p></p>Talented all-rounder from England, George Garton, will join the RCB family for the rest of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a>. He completes our overseas players quota for the season. &#x1f929;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NowAChallenger?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NowAChallenger</a> <a href="https://t.co/XQgIxWyFva">pic.twitter.com/XQgIxWyFva</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1430502582087086084?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>The franchise has also signed Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera apart from Singapore's Tim David as replacement players. <p></p> <p></p>Leg-spinner Hasaranga is a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa, who had pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. <p></p> <p></p>Chameera replaced Zampa's country-mate Daniel Sams. <p></p> <p></p>Tim David has come in place of New Zealand's Finn Allen, who will be unavailable since he will be on national duty.