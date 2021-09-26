Dubai: Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian batsman to reach to 10,000 runs milestone in the shortest format of the game on Sunday while playing against Mumbai Indians. He has represented India, Delhi and Royal Challengers Bangalore and went onto achieve the feat in 313 matches . The Indian captain has so far 5 hundreds and 72 fifties. In the last match against CSK, Kohli managed to score 53 runs as his side

He is currently the highest run-scorer of all time in the Indian Premier League with 6134 runs in 201 matches before the MI match with 5 centuries and 4 fifties.

When it comes to the list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket, Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle leads the list with 14,261 runs followed by his West Indian teammate, Kieron Pollard with 11,195 runs. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik, with 10,808 runs is third in the list.

In RCB’s match against KKR, Virat Kohli became the fifth player in the history of the IPL to appear in 200 matches, having represented only one franchise since the inception of the cash-rich league.

In the 2016 edition, the Indian skipper came out on top as the top run-getter with 973 runs in 16 matches. He is one of the four captains to win 60 or more matches in the cash-rich league with a win percentage of 48.04.

RCB currently are placed 3rd in the table, 2 points more than their opponents Mumbai Indians. RCB are winless so far in the second leg of the IPL and would love to go off the mark with a win over the current defending champions.