<strong>Dubai:</strong> Royal Challengers Bangalore dished out a clinical display with both bat and ball to record a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday, boosting their prospects of a top-two finish. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 150, RCB completed the task with as many as 17 balls to spare. <p></p> <p></p>Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell blazed away to an unbeaten 50 off just 30 balls, while Srikar Bharat played sensibly for his 44 off 35 deliveries. <p></p> <p></p>RCB needed 71 runs in the back 10 after the RR bowlers checked the flow of runs following the dismissals of Virat Kohli (25) and Devdutt Padikkal (22). <p></p> <p></p>Kohli and Padikkal gave the team a brisk start as RCB scored nine runs per over in the power play. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian captain got three boundaries in the first over though he was lucky with the first one that flew over the slip cordon off a leading edge. <p></p> <p></p>However, both got out after settling down with Kohli falling to a fine direct hit by Riyan Parag after he had made a diving stop. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, RCB staged an excellent comeback as Rajasthan Royals blew away a blistering start to finish at 149 for nine. <p></p> <p></p>Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (2/10) and leg-break bowler Yuzvendra Chahal (2/18) triggered the slide after RR were cruising at 100 for one in the 11th over. <p></p> <p></p>Pacer Harshal Patel (3/34) came close to picking a hat-trick in successive matches, in the final over, but Kartik Tyagi denied him that as RR lost eight wickets for 49 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Evin Lewis top-scored with 58 off 37 balls, but he was guilty of throwing away his wicket at a crucial juncture, and so was skipper Sanju Samson (19), whose adventurism did not help his team. <p></p> <p></p>Asked to take first strike, RR saw off two quiet overs before Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31) decided to cut loose at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>From eight for two in two overs, RR were cruising at 39 for no loss at the end of fourth before racing past the fifty-run mark in the next over, with Lewis being the aggressor. <p></p> <p></p>Jaiswal played the day's first scoring shot when he hit Mohammed Siraj through the cover and in the next over, he clobbered Glenn Maxwell for a huge six over long on. <p></p> <p></p>Lewis took over after that, smashing debutant English left-arm pacer George Garton for two sixes and a four as RR picked 18 off the over. <p></p> <p></p>Garton was coming back into the attack after being strangely taken off despite a very economical first over. <p></p> <p></p>Lewis hammered another six and a four against Harshal Patel, as RR crossed the fifty in the fifth over. <p></p> <p></p>India pacer Siraj came back to bowl a tight sixth over but Jaiswal got two boundaries off Daniel Christian to record RR's best opening partnership of the ongoing season, even as Kohli kept switching his bowlers frequently. <p></p> <p></p>Maxwell kept things tight in the next over, giving away just four runs, before Jaiswal smoked Christian for a maximum over extra cover. <p></p> <p></p>However, Christian had the last laugh as Jaiswal mistimed and failed to clear Siraj at mid off. <p></p> <p></p>It swung a bit early on but the fast bowlers didn't get much purchase from the pitch as the innings progressed. <p></p> <p></p>Lewis continued in same vein and hit Harshal Patel for two successive fours before in-form skipper Sanju Samson went inside out to clobber leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal over extra over for a six. <p></p> <p></p>Garton, who was taken to the task by Lewis in his second over, came back strongly to exact revenge when he had the big-hitter from Trinidad sky one for wicketkeeper Bharat Srikar to complete a high catch. <p></p> <p></p>Samson pulled Garton over deep square leg for a six but RR lost the plot after that, the slide starting with the wicket of Mahipal Lomror off Chahal.