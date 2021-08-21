New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced that Simon Katich has decided to step down from his head coach’s position. RCB’s Director of Cricket will now take the double responsibility as will also be the head coach of the team for the second half of IPL 2021. The former Australian opener took the decision due to some personal reasons.

Katich, who turned 45 on Saturday, played a key role in RCB’s rejuvenation last season as the Virat Kohli-led team qualify for the playoffs, the first time since 2019. The team also enjoyed great success in the first half of IPL 2021 as they were third on the points table when the league stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

RCB Vice President Rajesh Menon thanked Katich for his work with RCB and wished him success in the future.

“As the season resumes in the UAE, it’s going to be an exciting chapter ahead. Simon Katich has decided to step down as the Head Coach of RCB, we would like to thank Katich for his work during his time at Royal Challengers and wish him success in the future. In the interim, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head coach until the end of the current season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket,” Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) said.

“And we all know Mike Hesson coaching New Zealand cricket team and other cricket teams for 15-20 years so Mike will be stepping into this position,” said Menon.

The second half of IPL 2021 will resume from 19 September 2021 in the UAE. Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will be seen in action on 20 September 2021, against Kolkata Knight Riders.