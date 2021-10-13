Sharjah: Skipper Rishabh Pant was short of words after Delhi Capitals suffered a three-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021. With the defeat, Delhi’s wait for the maiden IPL title continues. After topping the league points table, Pant’s side lost both of the qualifiers to get eliminated from the tournament.

Pant, who was appointed the captain this season, was very emotional after the defeat and said he had no words to express his feelings.

“I don’t have words to express at the moment, can’t change anything after the match. We just kept believing, tried to stay in the game as long as possible,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.

Delhi bowlers managed to pull off a comeback at the business end of the game by triggering Kolkata’s batting collapse, going from 123/2 to 130/7 in the final over before Rahul Tripathi finished off the chase with a six over long-off.

“The bowlers nearly pulled it back, but it’s unfortunate that it didn’t go our way,” Pant said.

Delhi batters had an underwhelming night as they were restricted to just 135/5 in 20 overs as none of the batters managed to go past the 40-run mark. Pant heaped praise on KKR’s bowling effort to not allow them to rotate the strike in the middle overs.

“They (Kolkata) bowled really well through the middle overs. We were stuck, and unable to rotate the strike.”

The 24-year-old Pant was hopeful of Delhi coming back stronger in the next season as their quest for their maiden IPL title came to a sad end.

“Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully we’ll come back better next season. We played really good cricket, yes, there will be ups and downs, but we’ll stay positive, be there for each other, care for each other and hopefully we’ll come back better next season.”

It was also the second time after 2012 that Delhi did not make the final despite topping the points table in the league stage.