New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant revealed how he tried to get acclimatised to the UAE conditions for the second leg of IPL 2021 during quarantine. Pant joined Delhi Capitals a bit late after returning from a long tour of the United Kingdom. Pant underwent a 6-day hard quarantine after reaching the UAE.

Pant said he spent time on the balcony of his hotel room during the quarantine period to get used to the UAE heat.

However, the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman was still not comfortable when he did his first training session on Friday ahead of the IPL’s resumption.

“It’s pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions. But, it still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here.

“I’m just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatised to the conditions in 2-3 days,” Pant said in a release issued by Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh impressed many with his captaincy skills during the first half of IPL 2021 as Delhi Capitals currently sits at the top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches. The franchise retained Rishabh as their captain despite Shreyas Iyer’s return.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that the team will look to continue its brilliant performance from the first half of the IPL 2021 season.

“Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year,” said Pant.

He has also expressed his excitement about meeting his teammates after completing his quarantine period.

“It’s really nice to meet everyone after coming out of quarantine. It’s been great meeting the teammates here in training.”

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22, in their first match on resumption.