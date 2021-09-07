Royal Challengers Bangalore began training ahead of the IPL 2021 season resumption after the completion of quarantine. The team hit the ground running with a football game to get players acclimatized to the weather in UAE. Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Director of Head Operations and the head coach has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers will be arriving in Dubai later today. He also said Glenn Maxwell will join the team bubble 2-3 days later while all-rounder Kyle Jamieson will join by September 10.

“The 6th, 8th, and 10th (September) will be gym days. So, instead of us doing split groups like we did last time, we’re all going to go as one group. The 7th, 9th, and 11th will be skill training. It gives you a day where you can work hard and then you can do your own S&C (Strength and Conditioning) and recover,” said Hesson in a video posted on the YouTube channel of RCB.

WATCH VIDEO-

“AB is at the airport now, so he’ll be on his way. Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) is sort of two or three days away, Kyle (Jamieson) will be here around the 10th, and then the guys will drip-in from the different bubbles they are playing in throughout the world. We’ll have 11 guys from our group by tomorrow, so we’re halfway there.”

Hesson also provided an update on players returning from the India-England series and the Sri Lanka-South Africa series, “Both the India-England bubble and the Sri Lanka-South Africa bubble will be straight bubble to bubble transfers. So, those will be arriving two or three days before the opening game. Obviously, they’ve been playing plenty of cricket, so it’s just a matter of getting them over here and acclimatizing to the heat.”

Last week, RCB confirmed that all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League due to an impending finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise, has been named as a replacement.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga will be part of RCB for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. Hasaranga was the player of the series in the recently concluded Sri Lanka-India T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58.

Another Sri Lankan, Dushmantha Chameera confirmed his place on the Banglore side. The fast bowler replaces Daniel Sams. Tim David who is no stranger to the T20 format replaced Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore resume Season 14 of the IPL on September 20 as they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.