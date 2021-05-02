Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim was on Sunday appointed head of talent search of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals (DC), the franchise has announced

Karim, 53, played 34 ODIs and one Test match for India and represented Bihar and Bengal in domestic cricket. He has been a national selector in the past. He was also General Manager (Cricket Operations) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“I am very excited to begin my role as a talent scout for the Delhi Capitals. The IPL has, over the years, unearthed so much talent, and continues to produce world-class action. Delhi Capitals is an exciting team to work with, and I am looking forward to help them grow further,” said Karim.

“I would like to commend the incredible courage shown by the players during this year’s IPL. It’s not easy for anyone to stay away from their loved ones at this very difficult time. Yet they have stuck around, and continued playing the tournament, for which they deserve plenty of credit.”

In the previous season, former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Vijay Dahiya was Delhi Capitals’ talent scout.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have got off to a good start as they have won five out of the seven matches they have played. DC have 10 points under their belt and are placed at the second position in the points table. The Rishabh Pant-led team has come up with a collective effort and they will look to continue the good show. DC will next face Punjab Kings in their eighth match of the season.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.

With IANS Inputs.