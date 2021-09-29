Abu Dhabi: Surely, there is some magical connection! Mumbai Indians premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned with two wickets against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, just as his wife Sanjana Ganesan had predicted. Ganesan, in a pre-match interview, was asked about how many wickets she feels Bumrah would take. To that, she honestly admitted that she wants him to take five wickets, but knows he would take two.

“I would want him to pick 5 wickets but I think he will pick 2 wickets in the match,” Ganesan said during an interaction.

With MI reeling in the competition, Bumrah brought forward his best game and picked up two wickets while conceding 24 runs. He picked up the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda.

But it was Kieron Pollard who stole the show with the ball. In one over, he picked up two wickets while conceding eight runs. He also got the big wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle which turned the game on its head. His good show with the ball also earned him the man of the match.

“I enjoyed my 300th wicket which was KL and obviously it’s a landmark and very special. For me, it’s just of trying to practice and it’s all about practising and batting according to the situation. I admit that I don’t have pace, swing and seam but I can use my brain and get the job done.” he said at the post-match presentation.

For MI to qualify, they need to win all their matches – even one slip-up may mean the end of the road for them.