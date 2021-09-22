Dubai: Young Kartik Tyagi did the unthinkable as he successfully defending four runs in the final over against Punjab Kings on Tuesday in Dubai to help Rajasthan Royals win by two runs. After the game, Tyagi instantly became a hero. Royals captain Sanju Samson was all praise for the young pacer. Samson referred to Tyagi as ‘Brett Lee’. That is massive praise for the 20-year-old.

The incident takes place inside the dressing room where Tyagi is taking his shoes off.

Here is the video posted by RR on their Twitter handle:

Referring to cricket as a funny game, Samson confessed that the belief was always there even though they were behind the eighth ball for the most part of the second half.

“It’s funny that we kept believing (that we could win). I kept the overs of Mustafizur and Tyagi for the end, believing. Cricket is a funny game right. We just kept fighting and believing. I always believe in my bowlers, want to keep fighting and that’s why I kept those two overs till the end,” Samson said during the post-match presentation.

Tyagi, who was awarded the man of the match, said that he was fortunate he played a big role in something special.

“I’ve always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened. Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback,” he said.