Good news for cricket fans around the world as the Board of Control for Cricket in India – BCCI – is likely to organize the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 matches in the United Arab Emirates in September-October this year. As per a report published in The Times of India on Sunday, it is revealed that BCCI is planning to host the remaining 31 matches of the 14th edition of IPL in UAE in a secured bio-bubble. However, there is no official decision has been taken yet on this development and the final announcement is likely to be made by May 29 when the members of the board assemble for a special general meeting.

Meanwhile, BCC are also in talks with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reduce the nine-day gap between the second and third Test of the five-match Test series between India and England that is scheduled to begin on August 4.

30-day Window to Complete IPL 2021

Even if the BCCI decides not to make any changes in the India-England series, the board has 30 days’ time i.e., from September 15 to October 15 to complete the remaining matches of IPL 2021. However, if it manages to curtail the window available for the India-England series, the extra days can be added to the window available for the remaining matches of IPL.

Meanwhile, ECB on Friday confirmed that they had not received any official request from BCCI to alter the schedule for India’s five-Test series against England for completing the postponed IPL.

Before finalizing anything, the concerned authorities of BCCI will keep in mind the upcoming T20 world cup that is scheduled to begin in the month of October.

Earlier, the IPL 2021 was postponed after several COVID-19 cases emerged in bio-bubble. In a statement, the BCCI had said, “The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect”.

The BCCI stands to lose revenues to the tune of Rs 2000+ crore if IPL 2021 is not completed.