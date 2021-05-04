Speculations are rife that the Indian Premier League could be postponed amid the Covid19 surge in the country. Former cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad is the latest to weigh in on the subject. The former cricketer admitted that all this while he felt that the players were in a secured bio-bubble but now he thinks otherwise after two KKR players contracted the virus.

“I thought they were in a bubble and safe from everything and entertaining cricket lovers and the country. It’s very unfortunate that you are getting Corona positive cases being in a bubble. Obviously, that means, there has been a security lapse. So, it’s really appalling that this is how things are going at the moment. If this is the case that came out. It should be stopped,” Kirti Azad told InsideSport.

The future of the tournament looks bleak after the KKR-RCB match was postponed on Monday and to add to the agony two members of the CSK outfit also tested positive.

Now, CSK has informed the BCCI that they are reluctant to play their next game against the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi. It would now be intriguing to see how BCCI scrapes out of this situation.

Reports suggest that BCCI is planning to shift all matches to Mumbai and the IPL caravan could be there in the maximum city over the weekend. There is nothing official about it. If this is the way forward for BCCI, then Kolkata and Bangalore lose out on hosting the scheduled IPL matches.

Thus far, 29 out of the 60 games have been played.