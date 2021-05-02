Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja believes Sunrisers Hyderabad is being controlled by someone from the outside after they sacked David Warner as their captain and appointed Kane Williamson as their new leader. Warner didn’t have a lot of say in the team’s selections and he was relinquished from his leadership duties.

In fact, Warner had earlier revealed that it was a harsh call taken by the selectors to drop Manish Pandey from the final XI and former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull believes the statement could have led to his sacking as captain.

“It was evident that SRH is being controlled by someone from the outside coach, management, whoever. But the captain Warner was not in full control. He himself stated that the selection of the final XI is not done by him so he does not have a complete say in it,” Jadeja said in an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a torrid start to the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League as they have won a solitary match out of the six they have played and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Warner had led the team to glory in IPL 2016 whereas Williamson had led the team in Warner’s absence in IPL 2018 and had taken the team to the final of the tournament.

On the other hand, Jadeja believes Williamson is a better choice as captain than David Warner. Williamson has been leading New Zealand for a long time now and he will look to deliver the goods for SRH in the remaining matches.

“Anyone who is following cricket for a period of time will tell you that between the two, Williamson is a better choice as captain. Warner is a great batsman and he has also led the Sunrisers to victory in the past but it is a no-brainer as to who is a better choice as skipper.”

SRH will need to turn the tables quickly as they have won a solitary match. The Orange Army will face Rajasthan Royals in their seventh match of the season.