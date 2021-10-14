Sharjah: After the thriller on Wednesday between KKR and DC, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar explained where the Capitals got it wrong. Ashwin was bowling the final over and he has six to defend. He picked up wickets and stifled KKR with his first four balls of the over. At that point in time, it seemed the balance had titled. Gavaskar reckoned that Ashwin miscalculated Rahul Tripathi’s move.

“On the final ball, he just miscalculated. He thought Tripathi was going to run down the pitch, and he did not. He bowled a little bit flatter, so it will not be in the arc, in case he rushes down the pitch. But what Tripathi did what he also anticipated, and he hit a great shot, and a great way to finish,” he said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar went on to criticise KKR for getting themselves into a tricky spot after cruising for the most part of the chase. The legendary opener also reckoned KKR should have won the game with 10 balls to spare.

“But KKR have only themselves to blame for the position they got themselves in. They should have won it comfortably with 10 balls to spare,” he signed off.

KKR has made the final where they will play MS Dhoni’s CSK. have managed to qualify for an IPL final seven years after the 2014 edition. On the other hand, CSK, lead by MS Dhoni, qualified for the IPL 2021 final after they beat the Capitals by four wickets on Sunday. On Wednesday, KKR beat the Delhi Capitals by three wickets in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.