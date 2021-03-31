Sunrisers Hyderabad has roped in England opening batsman Jason Roy as the replacement for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for the Indian Premier League 2021. The Aussie player made himself unavailable for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league due to personal reasons. <p></p> <p></p>Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired the services of Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore. The swashbuckling opener went unsold during the 2021 IPL auction to which he also expressed his disappointment. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Marsh also faced some tough times during the 2020 IPL in the UAE as he got injured in the first game and was ruled out for the entire season. <p></p> <p></p>"Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons," read an IPL update. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">NEWS: Jason Roy signs up with <a href="https://twitter.com/SunRisers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SunRisers</a> as replacement for Mitchell Marsh. <a href="https://twitter.com/Vivo_India?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vivo_India</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VIVOIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VIVOIPL</a></p> <p></p>Details &#x1f449; <a href="https://t.co/sAZHKEaUuU">https://t.co/sAZHKEaUuU</a> <a href="https://t.co/zPL5TgjFda">pic.twitter.com/zPL5TgjFda</a> <p></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1377240592845991937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Aussie all-rounder expressed his inability to spend a long time inside the bio-bubble and informed about his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He also conveyed the decision to his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days back. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Due to personal reasons, Mitchell Marsh will be opting out of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a>. <p></p> <p></p>We would like to welcome <a href="https://twitter.com/JasonRoy20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JasonRoy20</a> to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SRHFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SRHFamily</a>! &#x1f9e1;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OrangeOrNothing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OrangeOrNothing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OrangeArmy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OrangeArmy</a> <a href="https://t.co/grTMkVUns4">pic.twitter.com/grTMkVUns4</a></p> <p></p> SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) <a href="https://twitter.com/SunRisers/status/1377241409804062720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Marsh, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has played a total of 21 games. His replacement Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 edition. <p></p> <p></p>He has played a total of eight matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name. <p></p> <p></p>Roy showed decent form in the recent ODI and T20 series against India but was not able to convert starts.