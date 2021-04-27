Rahul Tripathi had a ‘heart-in-the-mouth’ moment when he got into a terrible mix-up featuring KKR skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday during the IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing 124 to win, KKR had setbacks and was reduced to 17 for three inside the powerplay.

Tripathi and Morgan were in the middle and trying to get things back on track. Morgan hit the ball and realising 40-year old Chris Gayle was fielding there, he called for the run. Midway through the run, Morgan had a change of mind when he saw Gayle had picked up the ball cleanly.

There was a loud call of ‘no’, Rahul Tripathi who had taken a couple of steps already, heard the call early and turned and then put in the dive. To everyone’s surprise, Gayle hit the bullseye and Tripathi felt he has run out and had almost started making the long walk back.

After the game, Tripathi spoke of the moment and admitted that he too thought he was out.

“Yes, I thought for a second that I was late to dive. But fortunately, I made it. I was a bit upset (thinking I was run out), but after watching the replay, I was very happy,” Tripathi said at the presentation.

Tripathi hit a crucial 41 off 32 balls while stitching an invaluable 66-run stand with his captain to get KKR back in the game.

With the much-needed win, KKR has zoomed to the fifth spot. They would now look to carry the momentum forward in the upcoming matches. Morgan – who held his nerves at a critical point in time in the match – was named the man of the match for his 47* off 40 balls.