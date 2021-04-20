Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra's four-wicket haul coupled with a crucial 45 by opener Shikhar Dhawan formed the cornerstone of Delhi Capitals' six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL game at the Chepauk stadium on Tuesday. Mishra - 4/24 - spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batsman to restrict them to sub-par 137 for 9 after the defending champions decided to bat. Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 45 off 42 balls as Delhi held their nerves in the final overs to chase down the target with five balls to spare. <a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/indian-premier-league-2021-201824/live-score-match-13/delhi-capitals-vs-mumbai-indians/full-scorecard/201009/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">SCORECARD</a> <p></p> <p></p>It was Delhi's first win over MI in last five meetings, having lost four times last season in UAE. Chasing 138 to win, Delhi lost opener Prithvi Shaw - 7 runs - early as he gave a return catch to Jayant Yadav - 1/25. Dhawan, who started with a cut short for a boundary, was joined by Steve Smith - 33 runs - as the two resurrected the innings by adding 53 runs for the second wicket. <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/dc-vs-mi-live-cricket-score-ipl-2021-live-match-streaming-video-delhi-capitals-vs-mumbai-indians-updates-ball-by-ball-commentary-online-scorecard-hotstar-jio-star-sports-mishra-dhawan-dc-beat-mi-6-wkt-4600322/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">MATCH HIGHLIGHTS</a> <p></p> <p></p>The two kept the scoreboard ticking while scoring the odd boundaries as Delhi were 39 for one after six overs. <p></p> <p></p>Smith, who hammered two fours off Krunal Pandya in the 9th over, was the aggressor but a lapse in concentration saw him back in the hut as Kieron Pollard trapped him in the 10th over. Dhawan, who hammered five fours and a lone six, and Lalit Yadav - 22 not out - kept Delhi in the hunt. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A well deserved Man of the Match award for <a href="https://twitter.com/MishiAmit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MishiAmit</a> for his bowling figures of 4/24 as <a href="https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelhiCapitals</a> win by 6 wickets.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VIVOIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VIVOIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DCvMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DCvMI</a> <a href="https://t.co/5AGgIapm9Y">pic.twitter.com/5AGgIapm9Y</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1384573930237698053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>With DC needing 48 runs from the last six overs, Dhawan smashed a six and four to bring up the 100 before perishing in the 15th over with Krunal Pandya taking a diving catch in the deep. Skipper Rishabh Pant - 7 runs - also fell cheaply with Delhi still needing 23 runs. Yadav and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer (14 not out) then held their nerves to took the side home. <p></p> <p></p>Hetmyer cut Kieron Pollard on the first ball of the final over to get his team on a cusp of a win and the game ended when the bowler overstepped next. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Mumbai suffered a middle-order collapse on a sluggish Chepauk track after they were 67 for 2 at one stage as Delhi led by Mishra - 4/24 - made a spectacular comeback. Opting to bat, Mumbai lost opener, Quinton De Kock, early, who edged a Marcus Stoinis - 1/20 - delivery to Pant in the third over. <p></p> <p></p>Suryakumar Yadav - 24 runs - then joined Rohit Sharma - 44 runs, who got his first boundary an elegant drive, which raced to deep extra cover fence in the third over. The duo rallied the innings with their 58-run stand. Rohit took on ace off-spinner Ravichandra Ashwin - 0/31 - in the 4th over which fetched 15 runs. <p></p> <p></p>The Mumbai skipper hammered a boundary and a maximum a loft over extra cover, while Surya also got one boundary, courtesy an outside edge. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit then hit Kagiso Rabada - 1/25 - for a six over long-off. Surya then hit successive fours off Mishra as Mumbai raced to 55 for one after six overs. However, Delhi pegged back the defending champions by grabbing three quick wickets. <p></p> <p></p>First Avesh Khan - 2/15 - dismissed Surya, who nicked one to Pant and then Mishra removed Rohit and Hardik Pandya - duck - in the 9th over as Mumbai slipped to 77 for 4. Both Rohit and Hardik holed out at long on. <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai then lost half its side for 81 as Krunal Pandya - 1 - chopped an under-cutting arm ball by Lalit Yadav - 1/17 - onto his stumps. Mishra then used his googly to trap Kieron Pollard - 2 - in front of the wicket, as MI was teetering at 84 for six. <p></p> <p></p>In the end, a responsible 26 from Ishan Kishan, who became Mishra's fourth wicket, coupled with Jayant Yadav's 23 took the side beyond the 125-run mark.