<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> Royal Challengers Bangalore made a mess of their run chase as bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad dented their hopes of a top-two finish with a narrow four-run win in a last-over IPL thriller, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. After putting on board a modest 141 for 7, SRH returned to limit RCB to 137 for six for only their third win in the cash-rich T20 league. Chasing the total, Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Glenn Maxwell (40) scored the bulk of the runs but RCB kept losing wickets and faltered in the end. (<a href="https://www.india.com/sports/live-cricket-score-rcb-vs-srh-ipl-2021-live-updates-today-match-royal-challengers-bangalore-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ball-commentary-live-ipl-cricket-streaming-hotstar-video-jiotv-srh-beat-rcb-4-runs-koh-5034642/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">MATCH HIGHLIGHTS</a>) <p></p> <p></p>Defending 18 off last two overs, Jason Holder bowled a superb over, giving away just five runs for one wicket. AB de Villiers smashed a six in the fourth ball of the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar but couldn't take the team home as the South African could not pull off a six the team needed in the last ball. (<a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/indian-premier-league-2021-201824/live-score-match-52/royal-challengers-bangalore-vs-sunrisers-hyderabad/full-scorecard/204191/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">SCORECARD</a>) <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kane Williamson is adjudged Man of the Match as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SRH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SRH</a> win by 4 runs.</p> <p></p>Scorecard - <a href="https://t.co/EqmOIV0UoV">https://t.co/EqmOIV0UoV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBvSRH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBvSRH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VIVOIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VIVOIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/xj1rgbVvI9">pic.twitter.com/xj1rgbVvI9</a> <p></p> <p></p>IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1445821876719157254?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>Earlier, opener Jason Roy (44) shared a 58-ball 70 run stand with skipper Kane Williamson (31) to set the platform but SRH lost three quick wickets for two runs in seven balls to eventually end up with a below-par total. RCB were dealt an early blow in their chase when Bhuvneshwar trapped Virat Kohli in the first over. <p></p> <p></p>The decision to promote Daniel Christian at number 3 also didn't work as he was deceived by a slower delivery by Siddarth Kaul. <p></p> <p></p>At 18 for 2, Srikar Bharat joined hands with Devdutt Padikkal and produced two handsome shots for a six and a four to take RCB to 37 for 2 in six overs. <p></p> <p></p>New pace sensation Umran Malik then struck in his fifth delivery, removing Bharat as RCB slipped to 38 for 2. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A flurry of emotions in both the camps as <a href="https://twitter.com/SunRisers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SunRisers</a> clinch a thriller against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a>.</p> <p></p>Scorecard - <a href="https://t.co/EqmOIV0UoV">https://t.co/EqmOIV0UoV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBvSRH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBvSRH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VIVOIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VIVOIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/6EicLI02T0">pic.twitter.com/6EicLI02T0</a> <p></p> <p></p>IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1445809829990187009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>New-man in Maxwell made his intent clear, clobbering Rashid Khan for a maximum. He repeated the treatment again, sending the Afghan spinner over long-on and then sweeping him for another four. But with Malik clocking 150km plus consistently, RCB decided to target the other bowlers. <p></p> <p></p>However, a poor call by Padikkal ended with Maxwell being runout, while the former too was caught at the boundary line as RCB further slumped to 109 for 4 in 16.5 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Needing 29 off 18 balls, Shahbaz Ahmed smashed two fours to bring the equation down before being dismissed by Holder in the 19th over. <p></p> <p></p>For RCB, Harshal Patel (3/33) and Daniel Christian (2/14) did the maximum demage after skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl. <p></p> <p></p><iframe src="https://embed.kooapp.com/embedKoo?kooId=12e2895d-77b2-4587-a361-57852338710a"></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>Spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (1/27) and Shahbaz Ahmed (0/21) kept things in check, while George Garton conceded 29 runs in two overs for his one wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Abhishek Sharma, asked to open the innings, smashed a four and a six off Garton in the second over before holing out to Maxwell. <p></p> <p></p>Williamson started off with a good-looking cover drive and then pulled one from Siraj for another boundary through square leg. The New Zealand skipper was all elegance as he played two sweetly-timed shots for two more hits to the fence off Garton <p></p> <p></p>Left-arm spinner Shahbaz attacked the stumps but when he erred Roy was quick to pull him through square leg. After the end of Powerplay, SRH were 50 for 1. <p></p> <p></p>Spin duo of Shahbaz and Chahal bowled in tandem, not allowing the batsmen to free their arms. <p></p> <p></p>While Roy lived dangerously, Williamson's stumps were knocked off by Patel with a cutter when he tried to create room for himself as SRH slipped to 84 for 2 in 12th over. <p></p> <p></p>Priyam Garg smashed a six off Chahal before being caught by AB de Villiers off Christian in the next over. <p></p> <p></p>Five balls later, Christian pulled a sensational catch off his own bowling to remove the well-set Roy. Chahal trapped Abdul Samad in front of the wicket in the first ball of the next over as SRH slumped to 107 for 5 in 15.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Wriddhiman Saha was next done in by a slower delivery by Patel. Rashid (7 not out) and Holder (16) tried to accelerate before the latter fell in the last ball. <p></p> <p></p>(With PTI Inputs)