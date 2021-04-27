New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn - who was part of the Mumbai Indians reserves - has become the first player to be transferred in the IPL 2021 mid-season transfer window. As per media reports, Kuggeleijn would be replacing Australia's Kane Richardson - who opted out of the tournament due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in India. Adam Zampa was the other RCB player who left India for the same reason, but there has been no replacement announced for the spinner as yet. <p></p> <p></p>"Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are in Mumbai. They will be leaving for Australia via Doha after midnight on April 28 (Wednesday)," confirmed an official to IANS. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;