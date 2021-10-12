Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to pull off a below-par score of 138 in the Eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders and in reply the RCB bowlers did well but it wasn’t enough in the end to keep KKR batters away from chasing down the target at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

This was Virat Kohli’s final appearance for the Bengaluru franchise as the captain of the team and yet again the Indian captain fell short in winning the coveted Indian Premier League trophy. At the post-match presentation, Kohli said that he is loyal to RCB and has given 120% to the franchise through thick and thin as a captain and he’ll continue doing it in the future as a player as well.

“I have given my best. I don’t know how the response has been, but I have given 120% to this franchise every time, which is something I will now do as a player. It is a great time to regroup and restructure for the next three years with people who will take this ahead.”

“I don’t see myself playing anywhere else. Loyalty matters more to me than worldly pleasures. I would be in the RCB till the last day I play in the IPL,” Kohli said.

Twitterverse has come out in support of the flamboyant batsman after his last match as captain.

I am heartbroken that @RCBTweets didn’t win Today. @imVkohli you are an inspiration to a generation and will continue to inspire us. Rightly said, you gave your 120% and that’s all that counts. Congratulations @KKRiders #RCBvsKKR #viratkholi Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) October 11, 2021

A brand of cricket where youngsters could come and express themselves on a big stage that’s the legacy of @imVkohli as far as captaincy goes #viratkholi #RCBvsKKR S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 11, 2021

Dear @imVkohli – U have won so many hearts. And you will always remain a king !! Well fought ! I’m sure luck will favour you next season !! We all love you !! #RCB Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 11, 2021

Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot deny what he’s done for @RCBTweets & the @IPL Watching @imVkohli walk away from what has become his last game as captain of #rcb is heartbreaking💔 he’s still one of Greats of the game. Go well, Virat. This is certainly not the end💪 Bhavna Balakrishnan (@Bhavna__B) October 11, 2021

Virat Kohli as RCB captain in IPL has won 66 matches in 140 matches and lost 70 matches with one Final appearance in 2016 and two wooden spoon finishes in 2017 and 2019.